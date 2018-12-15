Upgradation of educational boards promised

Islamabad: Parliamentary secretary for federal education and professional training Wajiha Akram said the education ministry would take all necessary steps to upgrade all intermediate and secondary boards across the country to bring them on a par with the federal board. She stated this during a visit to the FBISE offices.

FBISE chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik welcomed her to the premises, took her around and briefed her on the board's tasks and functioning and past, ongoing and future initiatives.

The parliamentary secretary went to the One-Window Cell of the board and learned about the facilities being offered to the students and other visitors.