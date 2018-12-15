close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

QAU students visit Parliament

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2018

Islamabad: Sixty Quaid-i-Azam University students on Friday visited the Parliament House to have a firsthand knowledge of the legislature's functioning.

They witnessed the National Assembly proceedings.

Staff members of the National Assembly briefed the students about the functioning of the Assembly as well as the Senate. The students said that it was a wonderful opportunity to visit the Parliament House and witness proceedings of the National Assembly.

Later, the visitors visited the Senate Museum and ‘Gali-e-Dastoor’ to have a well-curated glimpse into Pakistan's political and constitutional history.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Islamabad