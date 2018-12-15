QAU students visit Parliament

Islamabad: Sixty Quaid-i-Azam University students on Friday visited the Parliament House to have a firsthand knowledge of the legislature's functioning.

They witnessed the National Assembly proceedings.

Staff members of the National Assembly briefed the students about the functioning of the Assembly as well as the Senate. The students said that it was a wonderful opportunity to visit the Parliament House and witness proceedings of the National Assembly.

Later, the visitors visited the Senate Museum and ‘Gali-e-Dastoor’ to have a well-curated glimpse into Pakistan's political and constitutional history.