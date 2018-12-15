No proposal to implement private schools syllabus in govt institutions: Shafqat

Islamabad : Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood on Friday informed the National Assembly that there was no proposal under consideration of the government to adopt the syllabus and curriculum of private schools for government schools of Islamabad.

In written reply to a question, the Minister, however, said the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training revised national curriculum – 2006 of all core subjects from Grade Pre I to V.

“The revised curriculum - 2017 was notified by this Ministry on August 11, 2017. Subsequently, textbooks for the said Grades were developed on the basis of revised curriculum which has been implemented in all schools under Federal Directorate of Education.

To another question, the Minister informed the House the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) has the database of 1437 private educational institutions (PEIs) functioning within the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad Capital Territory.

Regarding the syllabus being taught in private school of Islamabad, he said that among other terms and conditions for registration including, monitoring policy, a private educational institution shall be registered by the Authority subject to furnishing, of an undertaking that “the curricula, courses of studies and books being used or to be used for preparing students for examination conducted by a foreign educational agency shall contain nothing repugnant to the Islam or Ideology of Pakistan or discriminatory or prejudicial against minority communities.

The National Assembly was also informed that Pak Environment Protection Agency (EPA) had conducted a detailed survey of Industrial Estate of Islamabad situated in sectors I-9, I-10 and Kahuta Triangle to identify and categorize the number and types of industries.

According to survey, there are 12 steel units which are causing pollution in Sector I-9/ I-10, despite strict monitoring and legal action. Nine steel mills have installed on-line dust monitoring system, which is under monitoring by Pak-EPA and their efficiency is regularly checked.

Legal action has been initiated by Pak-EPA against the noncompliant steel mills for issuance of Environmental Protection Order and its subsequent enforcement through ICT administration.