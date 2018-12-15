close
Sat Dec 15, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 15, 2018

Three of a family killed in accident

National

December 15, 2018

BAHAWALPUR: Three members of a family of Chak-114 Murad were killed in a road accident near Bismillah Chowk on Haroonabad-Bhawalnagar Road on Friday.

Sajid, 20, his sister Sajida Bibi, 18, and their aunt Zahooran Bibi, 50, were going on a motorbike when a speeding car hit them. The victim family was going home from Donga Bonga area. All the three succumbed to injuries on their way to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Haroonabad. The car driver fled the scene after leaving the car on the spot. The Donga Bonga Police told The News that they have shifted the car to the police station.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan