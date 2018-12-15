Three of a family killed in accident

BAHAWALPUR: Three members of a family of Chak-114 Murad were killed in a road accident near Bismillah Chowk on Haroonabad-Bhawalnagar Road on Friday.

Sajid, 20, his sister Sajida Bibi, 18, and their aunt Zahooran Bibi, 50, were going on a motorbike when a speeding car hit them. The victim family was going home from Donga Bonga area. All the three succumbed to injuries on their way to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Haroonabad. The car driver fled the scene after leaving the car on the spot. The Donga Bonga Police told The News that they have shifted the car to the police station.