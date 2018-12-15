Hindu Yatrees visit Karishna Mandir

LAHORE: Hindu pilgrims offered their religious rituals at Karishna Mandir, and visited greater Iqbal Park on Friday. They visited historical places including Lahore Fort and Badshahi Masjid. They also visited Anarkali Bazaar and Packages Mall. On the occasion, Hindu pilgrim Sheve Partab has said Lahore is a beautiful city and the same civilisation exists across the border. Same people and same architects exist both sides of the borders. All the disputes between India and Pakistan must be solved peacefully, he added.