Sarwar opens Interiors Pakistan expo

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday, assuring the local furniture industry of government support to enhance the country’s export and for the betterment of business environment, said Pakistani handmade furniture products have potential to capture the world market with excellent modern designing.

Inaugurating a three-day 10th Interiors Pakistan mega exhibition, at the expo centre, he urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote the local industry in Pakistan. Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best skills that can help develop the country on modern lines, he added.

The governor said the PTI government would establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of the industry needs to protect, develop and promote. “The PTI would also ask the authorities concerned to provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting local export as a success globally,” he added.

He said his interaction was imperative in order to see how industries can better be supported through government support. He said Pakistan loses a huge amount of foreign exchange to importation; this can be reduced by encouraging our local industries to grow by patronising them.

He also visited various stalls and appreciating the stall holders, he said these were a unique combination of traditional art and modern day requirements. Joint efforts have to be made on modern lines to gain optimum access to international markets for locally manufactured furniture and accessories, he added.