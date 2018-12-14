PPP leader Shaukat Basra joins PTI

ISLAMABAD: Former senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party Shaukat Basra on Thursday announced to join PTI during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan here. Imran welcomed Basra in the party fold and appreciated his role in the national politics over the years.

He was hopeful that the former PPP leader would continue to give his political services from the PTI's platform. Basra had contested the July 25 general election as an independent candidate.

Speaking on the occasion, Basra said that he didn't join the PTI for party ticket or any government's post, but because of the impressive vision of the Prime Minister and his party. He promised to play his role in promoting the PTI's vision. Basra, earlier, held a meeting with former secretary general of PTI Jahangir Tareen here.

Basra, along with some others, was earlier removed from PPP’s senior party positions on the grounds of violating party discipline by contesting the last general election as independent candidates.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday during his first interaction with the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senators after becoming the chief executive here called for focusing on closer liaison between the Senate of Pakistan, the government and the federating units.