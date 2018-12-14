Iesco cuts power supply to 200 Wasa tubewells

Islamabad : The Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (Iesco) XEN (City) Muhammad Kamran Khan during a crackdown on Thursday cut down power supply to 200 tubewells of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in Rawalpindi due to non-payment of outstanding dues worth of Rs7 crore and 36 lakhs.

Later, on the assurance of the WASA to pay all outstanding dues soon, Iesco chief Chaudhry Shahid Iqbal ordered to reinstate all connections for the time being only to avoid water crisis for the residents. The Iesco chief directed WASA to pay all dues soon otherwise power supply to the tubewells will be disconnected permanently.

The residents of Rawalpindi faced worst kind of water shortage as Iesco disconnected connections on Thursday.

Iesco official spokesman Raja Asim Nazir told ‘The News’ that we will never spare anybody. We will disconnect all connections they are not paying bills, he said. He said that WASA is not paying outstanding dues worth of Rs7 crore and 36 lakhs therefore our field staff disconnected connections of 200 tubewells. But, Iesco chief considering public problems, directed to reinstate connections for the time being. The sources said that electricity bills for July and August could not be paid due to financial constraints and Iesco disconnected the supply to some tubewells in the city last week, including one installed at Bohar Bazaar.