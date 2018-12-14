close
Fri Dec 14, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 14, 2018

African woman caught smuggling drugs

Karachi

December 14, 2018

The Pakistan Customs on Thursday arrested a female African passenger for her alleged involvement in drug smuggling. According to a Customs spokesperson, officials received information about possible smuggling of drugs and a special team intercepted an African woman at Karachi airport and seized over four kilograms of high quality cocaine. The drug, estimated to be worth more than Rs100 million, was concealed in food jars. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway. Earlier last week, Customs officials had foiled a bid to smuggle three kilograms of cocaine at Karachi airport.

