Drastic plastic

This refers to the letter ‘Plastic waste’ (December 12) by Sakeena LB. According to a report, 2.5 billion people across the world produced 1.5 million tonnes of plastic in 1950. With time, plastic production rose to 320 tonnes in 2016 and is expected to double by 2034. In addition, plastic has also endangered marine lives. As per conservative estimates, 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic debris can be found in oceans across the world and weigh approximately 269,000 tonnes.

A study has revealed that fungi can play an important role in addressing the world’s plastic problem. Scientists have discovered a fungus that can break down plastic in a matter of weeks rather than a thousand years. This particular fungus also has the ability to feed on pollutants such as oil, toxic chemicals and radioactive waste. We must consider this option to eradicate the menace of plastic pollution.

Yousuf Mumtaz

Turbat