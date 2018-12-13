Secure environment to be ensured for investors: COAS

KARACHI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Thar coal project where he was given detailed briefing on the progress of the pilot projects, said a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Wednesday.

“We will continue to play our part in ensuring secure environment for business and entrepreneurship in Pakistan by both local and foreign investors,” he added. Talking on the occasion, he said that internal security situation of Pakistan had largely improved paving way for foreign investment.

Lieutenant General Tariq Khan (R), Managing Director Fauji Fertilizer Company received COAS upon his arrival.

COAs also visited forward troops in Gadra Sector Sindh and commended operational preparedness and high state of morale of the troops.

He said that Pakistan Army is fully committed to guarding the frontiers of country.

Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Commander Karachi Corps, accompanied the COAS during the visit.

Meanwhile, General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed the ongoing Pak-China International Air Exercise Shaheen-VII at an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force.

On his arrival, he was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, says an ISPR press release on Wednesday.

While interacting with combat crew, COAS lauded professionalism of participants of exercise and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in conducting international air exercise in a befitting manner. While highlighting the exemplary relations between Pakistan-China, COAS said that exercise would further strengthen and promote the friendship, exchanges and cooperation between two great nations and armed forces of both countries.

The exercise is seventh in the series of Shaheen exercises and is conducted each year on alternate basis.