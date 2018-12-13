Al-Azizia reference: Nawaz’s counsel concludes arguments

ISLAMABAD: Khawaja Haris, counsel for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, concluded his final arguments before the Accountability Court-II (AC) of Islamabad in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference. During the course of proceedings, the defence counsel pleaded before that Hussain Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, was responsible to answer questions about the establishment of Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment (HME). AC Judge Arshad Malik heard the Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sharif family. Nawaz Sharif appeared before the court for some time and was later allowed by the judge to leave. Khawaja Haris argued that NAB had depended only on the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in filing corruption references against his client.

The judge remarked that had accused Hassan and Hussain Nawaz appeared before the court to face the trial then NAB’s responsibility would have been limited to only proving their connection with their father Nawaz Sharif. The defence counsel responded that in that case, the statements of Hassan and Hussain could be used against his client. He said NAB did not include the other people, who had received the money from the Hill Metal Establishment (HME), in its investigation process. Those people were employees of HME, he added. He said the investigation officer could not make such claim that his client had become influential after holding various public offices in the country. He said being a non-resident citizen, Hussain was not bound to declare his businesses in foreign countries in Pakistan.

The defence counsel said NAB did not investigate the matter pertaining to shifting of ownership to Nawaz’ sons.

The court acceded the request of NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi and allowed him to contest some points raised by the defence side. The case was adjourned till today (Thursday).