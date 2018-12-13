‘Time to revive sports culture in schools’

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar presided over a high profile meeting at his office at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

The meeting was convened to discuss ways and means how to attract young students towards sports activities and revival of sports culture at educational institutions.The meeting was attended by Hamad Naqvi, Abdur Rehman Shah, Ahmed Kamal, Anees Sheikh, Pervez Akhtar and Shahid Nizami.

The concerned officers gave a detailed briefing to Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar. Addressing the meeting, DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said the educational institutions are best nursery for the growth of sports among young generation. “We will have to make planning to bring young students towards sports from the early age. There should be a system according to which every student must take part in at least one game. We will find sufficient sports talent in this way,” he added.

Sarwar asked the concerned officers to prepare a detailed report of educational institutions with ground and other playing facilities. “We need to devise a system to incline young male and female students towards sports events. In this regard, we need to do practical measures instead of mere paper work”.