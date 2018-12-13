We’re out of gas

Winter brings considerable hardships for the residents of Karachi. The gas shortage is among the major challenges that the city has to endure during winter. The continuous gas shortage has paralysed the lives of Nazimabad’s residents. Some people have resorted to using gas cylinders to cook food. This is not only an expensive option, but is also a potentially dangerous one. Those who cannot afford gas cylinders struggle to produce a home-cooked meal. In some households, geysers cannot provide hot water for people to bathe owing to the low gas pressure. As a consequence, many people have fallen ill.

Although numerous complaints have been made to address the gas shortage, little or no action has been taken. The SSGC is also requested to take immediate action against those involved in illegally obtaining gas supply. Efforts should be made to ease the burdens faced by citizens.

Khalid Faruqi

Karachi

*****

The supply of natural gas has been suspended for a few days in many parts of Lyari in Karachi. This has inconvenienced numerous residents. Many of them are finding it difficult to cook and there is no hot water to bathe.

Troubled by these adversities, a vast number of residents are uncertain as to what they can do to improve their situation. The government needs to step in and deal with this problem in a timely and efficient manner.

Tasmia Aziz Baloch

Karachi