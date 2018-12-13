‘Unsafe, unnecessary use of injections causing deaths, disabilities’

Hundreds of people are either dying or becoming permanently disabled in the country due to unsafe and unnecessary use of injections, and reuse of syringes and needles, leading physicians and surgeons said on Wednesday.

As many as 90 to 95 per cent of injections given to patients in Pakistan are unnecessary, said Dr Hasnain Zafar, Consultant Surgeon and Service Line Chief GI and Surgery at Aga Khan University Hospital Karachi at a news conference at the Karachi Press Club.

He explained that the rate of giving injections in the country is 8 to 12 injections per person in a year which is the highest in the world.

A team of doctors and surgeons from the AKUH along with the Society of Surgeons Pakistan attended the press conference to create public awareness regarding the unsafe use of injections.

They said controllable measures can be taken in order to avoid long-term chronic diseases which may be caused because of negligence during the administration of injections.

Pakistan, the sixth most populated country in the world is facing serious and challenging issues as the spread of Hepatitis B and C is prevalent because of the incorrect use of injections.

The use of unsafe injections, which also includes reuse of disposable syringes, is known to be the primary cause of transmission of Hepatitis B and C infections.

Research shows that 93 per cent of injections are unnecessary. Healthcare practitioners around the country prescribe injections for different ailments and for pain relief, most of which are unnecessary. Low education and awareness levels allow for this practice to continue and the public is bearing the burden.

Dr Zafar said one of the most common practices that lead to injection-related infections is when people get injected over their clothes or when parts of the body where they are being injected are not properly sanitised.

He emphasised three points: the general public should always get injected from a qualified health care practitioner, the skin must be cleaned with an alcohol swab and a new syringe and needle should be used each time.

Dr Om Parkash, consultant gastroenterologist, said on average a person gets four to eight injections annually most of which are unnecessary. Dr Rehman Alvi, consultant surgeon, mentioned that in Pakistan, WHO guidelines are not followed by doctors to give injections. Unnecessary injections can kill a person within 24 hours, he said. Dr Adullah Muttaqi, president of the Society of Surgeons, urged the media to play its role in creating awareness for this cause.