Sohaib guides Multan to victory

ISLAMABAD: Sohaib Maqsood hammered a fiery unbeaten 88 to guide Multan to an eight-wicket win against Karachi Whites in the National T20 Cup at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sohaib’s innings was studded with seven sixes and two fours. Together with Irfan Khan (67 not out), he took Multan to an easy win.

Earlier, Khurram Manzoor (62) and Ramiz Raja (54) helped Karachi Whites reach 163-7 in 20 overs.

Scores in brief: At Multan Stadium: Karachi Whites 163-7 in 20 overs (Khurram Manzoor 62, Ramiz Raja 54; Muhammad Irfan 2-24, Muhammad Imran 2-29, Amir Yamin 1-26, Bilawal Bhatti 1-36). Multan 167-2 in 18.2 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 88 not out, Irfan Khan 67 not out; Raza Hasan 1-17, Rahat Ali 1-28). Result: Multan Region won by 8 wickets.

At Multan Stadium: Fata 124-5 in 20 overs (Adil Amin 44 not out, Asif Afridi 19 not out; Imran Khan Sr. 1-23, Waqas Maqsood 1-23, Zohaib Khan 1-25, Imran Khan Jr. 1-25, Sajid Khan 1-27). Peshawar 125-8 in 19.5 overs (Nabi Gul 34, Israrullah 23; Ziaul Haq 3-32, Usama Mir 2-27). Result: Peshawar won by 2 wickets.