close
Wed Dec 12, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

Big win for Shah Faisal Club

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 12, 2018

LAHORE: Shah Faisal Club beat Young Model Town Greens by 96 runs in a match of West Zone T20 Cricket Championship at Shah Faisal Ground.Scores: Shah Faisal Club 180/4 in 18 overs (M Ilyas 104, Gohar Hafeez Butt 20, Ali Manzoor 20, Ahmad Malik 3/31). Young Model Town Greens 84 all out in 18 overs (Ejaz Khan 28, Nisar 14, Subhan Iqbal 12, Irfan Fazil 3/8, Gohar Hafeez Butt 3/15 and Zeeshan Shafiq 2/26).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports