Big win for Shah Faisal Club

LAHORE: Shah Faisal Club beat Young Model Town Greens by 96 runs in a match of West Zone T20 Cricket Championship at Shah Faisal Ground.Scores: Shah Faisal Club 180/4 in 18 overs (M Ilyas 104, Gohar Hafeez Butt 20, Ali Manzoor 20, Ahmad Malik 3/31). Young Model Town Greens 84 all out in 18 overs (Ejaz Khan 28, Nisar 14, Subhan Iqbal 12, Irfan Fazil 3/8, Gohar Hafeez Butt 3/15 and Zeeshan Shafiq 2/26).
