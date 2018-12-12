Social media ‘propaganda’

Swabi University demands investigation

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The University of Swabi has taken exception to what it called the baseless propaganda against the institution on the social media and asked the law-enforcement agencies to investigate the anonymous fake letters and posts and bring those involved in the practice to justice.

According to a press release issued by the university administration, it was a great challenge for the university to counter the “fake, anonymous, baseless and absurd applications and posts on social media.”

It said the university condemned the posts and letters aimed at the character assassination of its employees.

“These baseless and self-constructed allegations need serious and professional investigation by law-enforcement agencies. The University of Swabi will provide full support and services for the purpose,” the statement said.

It claimed the university administration has been following a crystal clear policy of integrity, merit, fairness and transparency since the appointment of the new vice-chancellor.

The university has adopted the policy of zero tolerance for malpractices, misconduct, corruption, nepotism, illegality at all levels, the statement said.

The university urged social media users and representatives of print and electronic media to discourage the false and unverified reports against the university so that they could focus proper attention on teaching, research and quality education.

The increasing propaganda on the social media could prove counterproductive and damaging for the peaceful educational environment of the university where thousands of students are enrolled, the statement said.

“We do care for our students and employees as they are the most vulnerable to such fake reports which can harm their reputation,” it added.

The university reiterated that if anyone has any proofs of any negative activity, they should lodge a proper complaint with quarters concerned.