Peace necessary for development: moot

PESHAWAR: Peace is as important as oxygen for human life and development, opined speakers at a two-day series of workshops that concluded here on Tuesday.

The events titled ‘Awareness Workshop for Youth on Peace Building and Cyber Security Measures’ organized by the Bacha Khan University Charsadda and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan in collaboration with Shaoor Foundation for Education and Awareness under the banner of Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the Government of Pakistan were attended by a large number of students, parents, faculty and civil society members.

On the occasion, Islamic Research Institute Head of Department Dr Aftab Ahmed briefly introduced the peace initiative and its role in protecting the Pakistani youth from radicalisation. He also threw light on the role and responsibilities of youth in dissemination of the message of peace and tolerance in the society.

Seerat Khan, Zainab Durrani and Haris Saqib while discussing good practices in using social media platforms, underscored the importance of personal data and significance of the protection of personal data. Highlighting the risks of hacking and misuse of personal information, they cautioned about terrorist groups using cyber space for recruitment and radicalization of the youth. Stressing the need to adopt safe browsing methods to avoid cyber-attacks, they called for use of technology to identify extremist and radicalised material available on the social media.

AmnQalaab Program Manager Afifia Javed underscored the importance for personal resilience and adopting ways to lead a happy life. She called for understanding the processes of radicalism and violent extremism as well as the vulnerable factors against intolerance.