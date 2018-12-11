German rail strike halts trains nationwide

FRANKFURT: Germany was plunged into transport chaos Monday as train services were halted by a rail workers´ strike over pay, affecting millions of passengers.

Inter-city and regional services as well as many urban commuter trains were cancelled throughout Europe´s biggest economy by the four-hour stoppage that started at 05:00 am (0400 GMT), Deutsche Bahn (DB) said.

Although the walkout ended as planned at 09:00 am, its ripple effects will be felt for the rest of the day, particularly on long-distance lines, rail operator DB warned. Some 1,400 trains, including cargo services, were affected, DB said, adding that both sides had agreed to return to the negotiation table on Tuesday. The industrial action came after talks broke down Saturday between the DB and the EVG railworkers´ union, which is demanding a 7.5-percent salary rise for 160,000 employees.

"We believe the warning strike was a total success," said EVG head Torsten Westphal. "The next move is now up to Deutsche Bahn management." DB had earlier described the strike as a "completely unnecessary escalation" in the tortuous negotiations.