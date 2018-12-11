close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
December 11, 2018

100 days not enough to judge govt’s direction: Aitzaz

National

MD
Monitoring Desk
December 11, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Aitzaz Ahsan on Monday said the incumbent government should be allowed time to prove itself.

Speaking to reporters outside the Lahore High Court Bar, Aitzaz said that hundred days were not enough to conclude if the government was headed in the right direction or not. “Hundred days are given [to judge] a presidential system, not a parliamentary system. PTI should itself not use [this criteria] to judge its performance,” the PPP leader said in response to a journalist’s question. “They don’t even have majority in the Senate,” he pointed out, adding that conflicts among ministers was no big deal. Aitzaz was referring to earlier claims by Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid that Prime Minister Imran Khan had offered him Ministry of Information.

