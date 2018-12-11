Govt to strengthen ACE in province

The Sindh government has expressed its commitment to amend the laws to strengthen the province’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to effectively tackle corrupt practices in governance matters.

Addressing a programme marking Anti-Corruption Day at the Karachi Press Club on Monday, ACE Sindh Chairman Mukhtar Hussain Soomro said laws on combating corruption in the province will be amended to hand down stern punishment to the people against whom corruption cases are proved.

The ACE chief said that not only will the corrupt people be handed down stern punishments but the money amassed through their corruption would also be recovered from them. He said the government has directed the relevant officials regarding stern action on the most indiscriminate basis to combat corrupt practices. He also said anti-corruption cells have been established in every government department while every district’s deputy commissioner has been ordered to immediately resolve all corruption complaints.

Soomro said ACE has received 3,400 corruption complaints this year, following which 1,128 inquires have been launched, and presented 126 challans in trial courts. Last year ACE had launched 2,766 inquires and disposed of 2,407 of them, he added.