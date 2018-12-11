Pakistan focuses on engineering sector exports

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Monday said Pakistan graduated from its traditional textile and leather sectors to export of engineering goods, while inviting Japanese companies to benefit from the country’s geographical connectivity to Asian markets.

Dawood, while addressing a seminar on Pakistan’s Economic Policy, invited representatives of Japanese companies to look into the information and technology, small and medium enterprises and agriculture value-chain sectors for investment.

“Advisor underlined that Pakistan had graduated from its traditional sectors of textile and leather to the export of engineering goods,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

“He (the advisor) called for taking advantage of Pakistan’s strategic location for exports to the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia.”

Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro) and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Ministry of Commerce and Textiles and the Embassy of Pakistan in Japan jointly organised the seminar. Around 200 participants primarily from the Japanese business community attended the event.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce underscored the importance of furthering trade and investment relations between Japan and Pakistan, while highlighting growing potential of the local market, vibrant demography, low productivity costs, availability of rich natural resources and a liberal investment regime.

“Out of all the G-7 countries, Pakistan has a longstanding trade and investment relationship with Japan and there is a need to build upon the reserve of historical linkages, goodwill, understanding and respect for brand Japan in Pakistan,” Dawood said.

The advisor said the balance sheets of multinational corporations in the country reflect that they are making profits. He invited Japanese businesses to explore huge opportunities in trade and investment in the country. He also highlighted massive investment in infrastructure projects with the potential to make the country a regional hub for trade and investment.

There are 86 Japanese companies operating in the country with some enhancing their investments while new ones entering the local market. A recent annual survey of the Jetro ranked Pakistan as the first in terms of business growth expectation, profitability and local employment.