Armenia votes in snap polls to cement reform drive

YEREVAN: Armenians voted Sunday in parliamentary elections triggered years ahead of schedule by reformist leader Nikol Pashinyan, who is aiming to cement his political authority in the post-Soviet country. The 43-year-old former journalist became prime minister in May after spearheading weeks of peaceful anti-government rallies that ousted veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian. He has pledged to root out endemic corruption and address widespread poverty, earning him supporters in the impoverished landlocked nation of about three million people. “After the elections, we will be developing Armenian democracy and make an economic revolution happen,” Pashinyan told journalists after casting his ballot Sunday, pledging to “hold free, fair, and transparent elections.” Pashinyan’s reform drive had been stalled for months by opposition from Sarkisian’s ruling party, which dominated the National Assembly until his calculated resignation triggered parliament’s dissolution last month. At a polling station in central Yerevan voters expressed optimism about the political change promised by Pashinyan and vented their anger at former corrupt officials. “Thanks to the revolution, we will finally have fair elections,” 72-year-old pensioner Parzik Avetisyan told AFP. “I voted for the positive change promised by Nikol (Pashinyan),” he added. Another voter, 52-year-old painter Garnik Arakelyan, said: “I want all those corrupt officials who for many years were robbing and humiliating people to be jailed.”