Mustafizur to miss IPL after BCB refuses to issue NOC

DHAKA: Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to grant him NOC.

Concerned by the fitness issues plaguing the left-arm fast bowler, BCB has been following the policy of not allowing him to participate in various T20 leagues keeping in mind the the ICC 2019 World Cup.However, the 23-year-old will be lining up for Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Mustafizur was part of Mumbai Indians last season during which he picked up a toe injury that limited his participation to just seven matches. He was subsequently released by the three-time IPL winners during the trading window ahead of the 2019 auction.

However, nine other Bangladesh cricketers though have been given the go-ahead by the BCB to go under the hammer at the auction which include Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Abu Hider, Sabbir Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Liton Das and Mahmudullah.