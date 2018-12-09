‘Romeo weds Heer’ mega episode on Geo TV today

KARACHI: On public demand Geo TV airing the mega episode of blockbuster drama ‘Romeo weds Heer’ today (Sunday) from 8 pm to 10 pm.

The drama is setting new benchmarks in Pakistani drama industry and breaks many records on chart ratings. It is the highest ever ratings of each episode in 2018 consecutively.

After giving us the blockbuster drama serial Khaani, ace producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are bringing the favourite couple Feroz Khan and Sana Javed back, in the 7th Sky Entertainment’s mega project, Romeo weds Heer.

Directed by the renowned director Anjum Shehzad who is known for his commendable work in Khaani and written by legendary writer Muhammad Younis Butt who has penned the famous satirical show Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain, Romeo weds Heer is a romantic comedy that is for the masses. The 7th Sky Entertainment presents Feroz Khan and Sana Javed in a complete new avatar.

A love story for generations to come in a serial redefining love, where East meets West. In our society marriage is not just between two individuals but between two families and when these families are poles apart this will bring twist and turns in Romeo and Heer’s life.