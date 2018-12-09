close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

Cellphones shop burgled

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 9, 2018

LANDIKOTAL: Thieves on Friday night burgled a shop selling cellphones and accessories in Landikotal bazaar.

It was learnt that burglars used electrical tools to cut off the roof of the shop late at night to sneak into the shop.

Hajat Hussain, the owner of the shop, told reporters that 160 cellphones and accessories worth millions of rupees were taken away.

Hajat Hussain said the shop was the only source of income for his family. He said he had no enmity. He lodged the first information report against unidentified accused.

