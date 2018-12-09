HBL win Quaid Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) completed doubles in the domestic cricket, winning the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy on the basis of first innings lead against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) at the UBL Complex Ground in Karachi on Saturday.

HBL finished the second innings at 183 for 6 chasing 263 runs winning target set by Misbahul Haq’s SNGPL.

HBL amassed 472 in the first innings in response to 304 scored by SNGPL. Though SNGPL fought back well declaring their second innings at 430 for seven, HBL hanged on to pull a draw and to win the title on the basis of first innings lead. HBL captain Imran Farhat (22 not out) ensured draw and the title for HBL. Bank already had won the National One-Day crown recently.

Scores in brief: SNGPL 304 all out in 110.2 overs (Misbahul Haq 91, Khurram Shahzad 47, Muhammad Imran 40, Ali Waqas 38; Abdur Rehman 4-90, Agha Salman 2-42) and 430-7 decl in 78.2 overs (Imran Butt 95, Ali Waqas 65, Iftikhar Ahmad 52, Misbahul Haq 44 not out; Abdur Rehman 4-156). HBL 472 in 160.5 overs (Abid Ali 134, Umar Akmal 113, Agha Salman 56, Ramiz Aziz 40 not out; Khurram Shahzad 2-14,Asad Ali 2-65, Bilawal Bhatti 2-110) and 183-6 in 78.2 overs (Umar Akmal 52, Jamal Anwar 31, Imran Farhat 22 not out, Bilawal Bhatti 3-36, Iftikhar Ahmad 2-18).