PMD forecasts above normal rainfall this month

Islamabad : The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast slightly above normal rainfall in most parts of the country in the current month.

According to a weather advisory issued by the PMD, the prevailing global climate forces, El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) and Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), are likely to stay in positive phase in December, whereas the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) is expected to remain negative. Westerlies are moving on their normal track.

"Normal to slightly above normal rainfall is expected in most parts of the country. One spell of rainfall over the upper half of the country is expected during the first half of December, Whereas two to three spells of rainfall with light to moderate intensity are likely to occur all over the country in the second half of December," the PMD said.