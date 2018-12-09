Anti-polio drive in Lakki from tomorrow

LAKKI MARWAT: The Health Department, with the support of the district administration, has made arrangements for polio eradication campaign commencing from December 10 (Monday).

Dr Nisar, the department’s focal person for the media, said that more than 192,000 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in the district and adjacent tribal subdivision during the drive.“In Lakki Marwat, a total of 782 teams, including 699 mobile, 47 fixed, 27 transit, and 9 roaming, will launch the campaign while 49 teams will vaccinate children against the deadly epidemic in the tribal subdivision,” he maintained.

He added that the mobile teams would visit each and every house to vaccinate children while the fixed teams would be present in hospitals and health centres to immunise kids against the crippling disease.