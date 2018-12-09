‘Changes in team likely if performance remains same’

From our correspondent

LAHORE: Chief selector of Pakistan cricket team Inzamam-ul-Haq on Saturday made it clear that there will be changes in the team if there is no improvement in the performance.

“No one is taking responsibility in the team. The tail-enders are not fighting which is one of our weaknesses,” Inzamam said, while talking to the media here on Saturday.

“We have been watching this for a year and need to start working on this now,” he said. “The players will have to perform better against South Africa.”

The former Pakistan captain said that the team has been unable to handle the pressure.

“International cricket is all about dealing with pressure but we were unable to deal with pressure of the fourth innings,” Inzamam said.

“If this sort of performance continues then there will be changes in the team,” he added.

Inzamam also responded to a question about his nephew Imam-ul-Haq’s selection in the team.

“It is not right to attach Imam to me. He is a good player and has a long way to go in the team,” he said.

He added that Mohammad Rizwan was selected for the South Africa series to ease up pressure on Pakistan’s captain and wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed.

“Rizwan was selected not only for his wicket-keeping but also for his batting. He was picked so that there is less pressure on Sarfraz,” Inzamam added.