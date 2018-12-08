close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2018

Abbas bags junior squash crown

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Abbas Zeb stayed as the number one Under-19 player after winning the CAS National Junior Squash Championship at the Hashim Khan Squash Complex in Peshawar on Friday.

Air Marshal Aasim Zaheer, Vice Chief of the Air Staff, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Results: Under-19 final: Abbas Zeb bt Zeeshan Zeb 11-4, 11-8, 8-11, 14-12.

Under-17 final: Farhan Hashmi bt Asad Ullah 12-14, 12-10, 11-5, 11-6.

Under-15 final: M Hamza Khan bt Huzaifa Zahid 12-10, 11-6, 11-7.

Under-13 final: Anas Bukhari bt Humam Ejaz 11-9, 12-10, 7-11, 5-11, 11-8.

Under-11 final: Varun Wasif bt Mobeen 11-8, 11-6, 6-11, 11-7.

