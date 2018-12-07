CITY PULSE: Fool’s Gold

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Sanat Initiative is hosting Saud Baloch’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Fool’s Gold’ from December 13 to December 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.
Otto Dix
The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ until December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.
