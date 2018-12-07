close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
December 7, 2018

CITY PULSE: Fool’s Gold

Karachi

December 7, 2018

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Saud Baloch’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Fool’s Gold’ from December 13 to December 21. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Otto Dix

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ until December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

