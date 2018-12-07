close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Bid to smuggle 11kg hashish foiled in Nowshera

National

NOWSHERA: The Risalpur Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 11 kilograms of hashish.Acting on a tip-off, Station House Officer Alamgir Khan of the Rislalpur Police Station stopped a car, RIZ 3336 for a search at the Rashakai Interchange on the M1.The police recovered 11kgs of hashish from the hidden cavities of the car and arrested driver Mohammad Khalid, a resident of Lakki Marwat, currently residing in Bannu.The police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law. Further investigation was underway.

