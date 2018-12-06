tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Senior Advocate Rana Intezar Hussain has been appointed as Chairman Legal Education Committee of Punjab Bar Council. Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Vice-Chairman Jam Muhammad Younis on Wednesday issued a notification appointing Rana Intezar Hussain as Chairman PbBC Legal Education Committee. The vice-chairman has also appointed Farah Ejaz as member Legal Education Committee.
