Thu Dec 06, 2018
December 6, 2018

Appointed

Lahore

December 6, 2018

LAHORE : Senior Advocate Rana Intezar Hussain has been appointed as Chairman Legal Education Committee of Punjab Bar Council. Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) Vice-Chairman Jam Muhammad Younis on Wednesday issued a notification appointing Rana Intezar Hussain as Chairman PbBC Legal Education Committee. The vice-chairman has also appointed Farah Ejaz as member Legal Education Committee.

