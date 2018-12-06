Flagship reference: JIT wrongly named me owner of assets, says Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday, while recording his statement in Flagship reference against him, said that JIT wrongfully named him owner of assets which belonged to Hassan Nawaz.

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik on Wednesday resumed the hearing into the Flagship reference as former premier answered 136 questions. The remaining questions will be answered on Thursday (Today). While recording his statement, Nawaz Sharif stated that charges against him were politically motivated and JIT had presented its one-sided report. “No charges have been proved, still will submit the documents to the court,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that all the assets belonged to his son, Hassan Nawaz, as he had made these assets by himself but JIT wrongly named him the owner of the assets.

Former PM said that in reference against him only the JIT head Wajid Zia and Investigation Officer (IO) recorded their statements against him and they tried to frame him. “No other witnesses recorded statements against him,” he added. Nawaz Sharif said that JIT head Wajid Zia and Investigation Officer also stated that no such document was found which showed that his children were under his care.

Accountability Court judge asked Nawaz Sharif, “When you landed in trouble, you did not ask your sons to give some documents in the case.” He further asked, “How was total investment done in the Flagship and why the case was filed against you”.

To this, former PM replied that his children used to buy flats and later sold them after decor. The judge remarked, “Through Hussain Nawaz, the money went to Hassan Nawaz, if Hussain had appeared before the court, the matter would have been resolved.”

Accountability Court judge further remarked that even if the Qataris had appeared before the court, the matter could have been resolved. The accountability Court Judge adjourned hearing till Thursday (today).