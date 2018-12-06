Financial matters

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
While it is true that the country’s economy wasn’t in a good condition when the PTI came into power, the incumbent government must do a lot more to stabilise our shaky economy. We all know that defective economies policies of the past successive rulers have left the country in a miserable condition.
However, the government must take action to control the rising inflation which have made it difficult for ordinary people to make ends meet.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
While it is true that the country’s economy wasn’t in a good condition when the PTI came into power, the incumbent government must do a lot more to stabilise our shaky economy. We all know that defective economies policies of the past successive rulers have left the country in a miserable condition.
However, the government must take action to control the rising inflation which have made it difficult for ordinary people to make ends meet.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad