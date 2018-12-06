close
Thu Dec 06, 2018
December 6, 2018

Financial matters

Newspost

While it is true that the country’s economy wasn’t in a good condition when the PTI came into power, the incumbent government must do a lot more to stabilise our shaky economy. We all know that defective economies policies of the past successive rulers have left the country in a miserable condition.

However, the government must take action to control the rising inflation which have made it difficult for ordinary people to make ends meet.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

