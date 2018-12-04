Two die in Nowshera accidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NOWSHERA: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the district, official sources said on Monday.
The first accident occurred on Nowshera-Mardan road near Mumtaz CNG Station when a speeding rickshaw rammed into a motorcycle. As a result, the motorcyclist identified as Asim, a dweller of Nowshera, died on the spot, while the rickshaw driver whose identity was later confirmed as Noor Ali abandoned the three-wheeler and fled the scene.
Meanwhile, one Sarzameen reported to the Risalpur Police Station that he was at home when he received a call that his nephew Luqman had died in a traffic accident and his body was lying in the District Headquarters Hospital. He added that upon reaching the hospital, he found his nephew in a pool of blood and he had already died.
The man told the police that his nephew was on the way to Mardan when a van hit his motorcycle near a locomotive factory. The driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped. The Nowshera Kalan and Risalpur Police Stations officials registered separate cases and started investigations.
NOWSHERA: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the district, official sources said on Monday.
The first accident occurred on Nowshera-Mardan road near Mumtaz CNG Station when a speeding rickshaw rammed into a motorcycle. As a result, the motorcyclist identified as Asim, a dweller of Nowshera, died on the spot, while the rickshaw driver whose identity was later confirmed as Noor Ali abandoned the three-wheeler and fled the scene.
Meanwhile, one Sarzameen reported to the Risalpur Police Station that he was at home when he received a call that his nephew Luqman had died in a traffic accident and his body was lying in the District Headquarters Hospital. He added that upon reaching the hospital, he found his nephew in a pool of blood and he had already died.
The man told the police that his nephew was on the way to Mardan when a van hit his motorcycle near a locomotive factory. The driver abandoned the vehicle and escaped. The Nowshera Kalan and Risalpur Police Stations officials registered separate cases and started investigations.