Lawyers continue strike for LHC benches in Faisalabad, Gujranwala

FAISALABAD: The lawyers strike for the establishment of a Lahore High Court Bench in Faisalabad entered the 17th day on Monday.

The District Bar Association has set up a protest camp on District Courts Road where the bar members and other lawyers used to assemble daily after boycotting the local courts. They took out a protest rally which culminated at Kutchery Bazaar where the DBA leaders Amjad Hussain Malik, Rohail Zafar Kainth and other office-bearers delivered their speeches in support of their demand. They said the Punjab Bar Council had also supported their demand and it also announced observing complete strike across the province from December 3 to 9 to express solidarity with the Faisalabad lawyers. The lawyers completely blocked the District Courts Road by putting chairs and placing barbed wire in front of the sessions court, suspending all sorts of traffic.

GUJRANWALA: Lawyers continued their strike on the 20th day for setting up the LHC Bench here. They locked the sessions court and also blocked the Sialkot Road here on Monday. They chanted slogans against the higher authorities for not taking any action in this regard. They also locked the tehsil office which created trouble for the citizens. District Bar Association president Noor M Mirza said that their strike would continue till fulfillment of their demand.

Day of Persons with Disabilities: Deputy Commissioner/Chairman Red Crescent Society Rai Manzoor Hussain said that persons with disabilities were not a burden on the society. The Almighty has bestowed upon them a lot of good things and special powers.

They only need our attention to perform their abilities and we should make them the useful citizens of the society, he said. He was addressing a ceremony held to observe the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, organised by the Red Crescent Society in collaboration with the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) here at the DC Colony on Monday.