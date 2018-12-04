Wapda girls retain National Hockey title

LAHORE: Wapda, the long-standing national champions, retained the title of the 30th National Women Hockey Championships nullifying Punjab Colours efforts 4-0 in the final at the National Hockey Stadium here on Monday.

Comprising almost entirely internationals, Wapda were the favourites having won all their matches with ease including a 5-0 victory over Punjab Colours in the pool game.However, it was the Punjab side which made the early inroads and had a couple of chances in the early minutes. The defending champions settled down and from their first penalty corner, Pakistan’s ace PC expert Ishrat Abbas sounded the board with her trademark angular flat hit. Later in the first quarter both the sides wasted a PC each.

The second quarter saw almost complete domination of Wapda and the ball mostly remained in the opponents’ half. No less than six chances were squandered by them. Punjab net minder Tahira, later declared tournament’s best goalkeeper, shone under the bar. At half time Wapda were leading by one goal to nil. Just after the change of the sides, the goal which was coming for a long time finally arrived. Sana Allahditta putting it in from a very close range.

After conceding the second goal, Punjab enjoyed a good spell earning two penalty corners but the proper execution was missing. In the dying minutes of the third quarter, little Sana Allahditta scored twice to complete her hat trick. First she pounced upon a PC rebound and soon after capped a move from right. Last quarter was the most evenly contested. Both the sides had chances, open play and PCs. But it ended 4-0 for Wapda.

Earlier, the playoff for the third position saw an exciting game between Army and HEC. Army won 3-2. HEC twice came from behind to equalise but couldn’t neutralise army’s third goal.Chief guest Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed, Officer Commanding Central Air Command, gave away the prizes. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar presented silver medals to Punjab Colours. Secretary PHF, Shahbaz Ahmad gave bronze medals to Army team. Player of Tournament was Hammra Latif (Wapda), goalkeeper of tournament was Tahira Islam (Punjab).

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said the game of hockey will flourish among the females after the successful holding of 30th National Women Hockey Championship. He appreciated Punjab Colours women team for reaching the final of National Hockey Championship for the first time. “Punjab Colours women team deserved huge appreciation for their marvelous performance. We expect that Punjab team will offer even more improved performance in the next national championship and emerge as champion team,” he added. Sarwar also announced cash prize of Rs 50000 for Punjab Colours women team and Rs 25000 for Wapda team.