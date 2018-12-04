Bismillah Sports clinch Leisure Leagues Inter-Club title

KARACHI: Bismillah Sports beat Red Army 1-0 in the summit clash of Leisure Leagues Inter-Club Championship here at 16-Star Ground.Ubaid Soomro scored the solitary goal of the match in the 12th minute, which was enough to take Bismillah Sports to victory stand of the tournament, in which 24 teams participated.In the semi-finals, Bismillah Sports had defeated Hazara United on penalty kicks. Red Army had overpowered Phoenix FC 2-0.