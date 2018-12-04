close
Tue Dec 04, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
PPI
December 4, 2018

Bismillah Sports clinch Leisure Leagues Inter-Club title

Sports

P
PPI
December 4, 2018

KARACHI: Bismillah Sports beat Red Army 1-0 in the summit clash of Leisure Leagues Inter-Club Championship here at 16-Star Ground.Ubaid Soomro scored the solitary goal of the match in the 12th minute, which was enough to take Bismillah Sports to victory stand of the tournament, in which 24 teams participated.In the semi-finals, Bismillah Sports had defeated Hazara United on penalty kicks. Red Army had overpowered Phoenix FC 2-0.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports