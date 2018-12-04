Kanupp-2 to come online in Dec 2020

KARACHI: The 1,100MW Karachi Nuclear Power Complex-II (KANUPP-2) will come online in December 2020 followed by 1,100MW KANUPP-3 in October 2021, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Chairman Muhammad Naeem said.

“Soon after that the 100MW Chasma-5 will be completed, as the country plans to generate 8,800MW nuclear energy by 2030,” he said, speaking at a seminar titled “Energy Security Policy: Thinking Beyond the Norm” organised by the Centre for Peace, Security and Developmental Studies (CPSD) on Monday.

Naeem informed that both the plants had a workable life of 60 years, which could be extended to 80 years. “Nuclear power plants are reliable having high availability and capacity factor, relatively environment friendly, and provide sustainability of electricity price having low share of fuel cost,” he added. The share of nuclear energy in Pakistan’s generation mix stands at 6.0 percent producing power at an average cost of Rs9.13/kWh.

At the moment around 454 nuclear power plants are operating in 30 countries across the world constituting 11 percent of the world’s electricity generation, while 54 plants in 17 countries are under construction.

Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) Chairman Amjad Ali Awan said Pakistan still did not have any energy security policy while the economy was hostage to shortages. “Around 24 percent of Pakistan’s total imports are energy related. It is the need of the hour to phase out the imports in favour of indigenous resources.”

He said the country was blessed with renewable energy resources, including wind and solar, which should be harnessed. “Wind and solar energy have the cheapest tariff in the country, and renewables should be integrated with conventional resources to design a sustainable mix.”

Former energy minister Sohail Wajahat said for the last 70 years policies were made on ad hoc basis, which had landed the nation in such a mess. “An integrated energy policy is desperately needed for at least five years without any reversal.”

Experts from the energy sector and governmental officials deliberated on the different dimensions of the subject and they agreed unanimously that the country needed a concrete and sustainable integrated energy policy.

CPSD President Agha M Umer Farooq emphasised that commitments of the energy producer and habits of consumers needed to be changed to encourage conservation, efficiency, and a fuel mix comprising indigenous resources.

Chief Guest, CJCSC General Zubair Mahmood Hayat NI (M) appreciated efforts of CPSD for organising the seminar which provided a platform to probe core issues of the energy sector in Pakistan.