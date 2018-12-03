NAB to seize record of 70 fake housing schemes in Gwadar

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided on Sunday to confiscate record of more than 70 allegedly fake housing schemes in Gwadar.

Director General of the probe body has decided to conduct audit under the Supreme Court of the suspicious housing schemes in Balochistan’s coastal city, Gwadar.

Meanwhile, Builders and Developers’ Association has denied the allegations, saying that it is not possible that the schemes, having No Objection Certificates, are a fraud.

After the completion of the deep sea port in Gwadar and ongoing China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects several new housing schemes were advertised across different areas.