Minister orders audit of KPT land allotted in 20 years

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi on Sunday ordered the audit of land allotted to Karachi Port Authority (KPT) and Port Qasim in the last 20 years.

He said that dirt of 70 years cannot be removed in 100 days. Speaking to media, Zaidi said corruption keeps being unveiled with every new KPT file he sees. He added that these files would be submitted to relevant investigation authorities to open a probe.

“Karachi cannot be fixed without fixing KPT,” he said.

Talking about the anti-encroachment drive in the city, the minister asked who had permitted the encroachments and who earned money through this. He said that chief justice should also review the anti-encroachment operation.

Defending Prime Minister Imran Khan’s U-turn comment, Zaidi said that even Quaid-i-Azam changed his decision to be in Congress and defected to Muslim League, adding that decisions should be changed according to situation.