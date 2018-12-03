Operation against timber mafia in KP soon: minister

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Environment and Forests Ishtiaq Umar said Sunday that a grand operation against timber mafia, unsolvable plastic bags and illegal saw machines was in the offing in the province to protect green gold imperative to counter growing effects of global warming and climate change.

Talking to APP here, he said the government had adopted zero tolerance for the timber smuggling and would launch a grand operation against timber mafia and illegal saw machines in all districts of the province.

He said elements involved in unlawful cutting of trees would not be spared and strict action would be taken against them under Forest Act. The minister said Environmental Tribunal was set up in Peshawar to decide cases related to environmental disputes strictly on merit.

He said the government would also launching a decisive crackdown against unsolvable plastic bags and stone crushing machines inside city as these were a major cause of water and environmental pollution.

Ishtiaq Umar said KP government attached great importance to strengthen furniture sector keeping in views its significant contribution in the country exports and economy.

To encourage furniture industry, he said, Wood Processing Units at Havelian and Manshera were equipped and strengthened, adding an agreement was signed with education and police departments for provision of furniture. He said illegal cutting of trees and Saw machines in grab of furniture making would not be allowed. The minister said Forests Development Corporation (FDC) has been empowered to facilitate people associated with furniture industry.