Pak military cadets attend Int’l week in China

BEIJING: Pakistan Military attended the 6th International Cadets Week in China for promoting bilateral and regional interaction to learning defence capability’s practices.

A total of 31 cadets from militaries academies from 11 countries including Pakistan attended the 6th International Cadets Week (ICW) held in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province.

The cadets from Pakistan, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Japan, the Netherlands, India, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey attended this year’s event together with 73 Chinese cadets from 11 Chinese PLA academies.

The week-long event aimed to provide a platform for cadets to have more exchanges and to learn and improve from each other was hosted by the PLA Army Engineering University, according to China’s Defence Ministry. ICW aimed to enhance understanding, to learn from each other, to cooperate and to create a shared future.

The purpose has never changed. The world needs to know China and its military, and the Chinese military also needs to go on the international stage.

These cadets live and undergo military exercises under the command of the PLA. Their training courses included gun shooting, indoor obstacle courses, field training, stimulation training of actions of the UN Peacekeeping Force and courses on Chinese traditional culture.

Most of the foreign cadets came to China for the first time and their initial impressions of China differed widely.

Meanwhile, A spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang announced that China will further advance its military ties with Pakistan, as a part of joint efforts promoting their defence capability.

While announcing this at a news briefing here, he said “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. The two militaries have been keeping a high-level defense and security cooperation. In the recently concluded Zhuhai Air Show, the Pakistani military also put on a good performance.