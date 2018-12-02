ABAD told to approach Supreme Court for new water connections

A Supreme Court-designated judicial commission on Saturday asked the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) to approach the SC about the issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) for their multi-storeyed structures.

The commission investigating the non-provision of potable water, proper sanitation facilities and healthy environment to Sindh’s people observed that the matter of constructing multi-storeyed buildings is being heard by the SC.

Headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, the judicial body said the top court has stipulated that the builders not erect buildings with up to six floors in Karachi until the resolution of the water supply issue and further orders.

ABAD Chairman Hassan Bakshi told the commission that despite the court’s order, the KWSB has issued only four NOCs to builders. He said builders and developers have suffered losses of billions of rupees due to the non-issuance of such certificates by the water board.

KWSB Managing Director Khalid Mehmood Sheikh informed the judicial body that certain conditions have been imposed for the issuance of NOCs to builders that are subject to the completion of the K-IV Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme.

The commission observed that the K-IV project is in progress and the water crisis cannot be resolved until its completion. It also observed that since the issue brought before the judicial body is under consideration in the SC, proprieties warrant that it needs to be taken to the top court.

Justice Amir made it clear that neither has the commission restrained the KWSB from issuing NOCs to builders nor can it direct the water board to issue such certificates.

The judge observed that the KWSB may issue NOCs to builders subject to its rules and regulations, but if ABAD has any issue with the water board, it can be raised by the association in the top court.

He also observed that the judicial body is bound to implement the directives of the SC in terms of order passed at times and that it cannot take up an issue that is being dealt with by the top court.

Just over a week ago, builders and stakeholders in the construction industry staged a sit-in against the ban imposed on water connections for new buildings. The demonstration was led by ABAD members who protested outside an office of the KWSB and blocked Sharea Faisal.

Commuters suffered massive traffic jams on Sharea Faisal, Rashid Minhas Road, Stadium Road, Karsaz Road and their surrounding thoroughfares due to the sit-in that blocked Sharea Faisal near Awami Markaz.

The ABAD chief said builders were forced to take to the streets because the water board had completely banned new water connections for multi-storeyed buildings. He explained that the judiciary had not imposed any restriction on water connections for up to six-storey buildings.

Untreated wastewater

Regarding the matter of the discharge of untreated wastewater in the sea by factories, the counsel for a denim unit said they will not run their operations.

He also sought time to submit comments on the factory’s behalf with regard to the instalment of a treatment plant that can deal with the required treatment of the effluent produced by the unit. The commission granted time and adjourned the matter until December 12.