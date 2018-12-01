close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
December 1, 2018

Chehlum

National

ISLAMABAD: Chehlum of late CEO of Jupitor group of companies Aamir Raza Agha will be held on Saturday (today) at 2.00 pm at House No 137, Street No 60, Sector I-8/3, Islamabad, says a press release.

Whereas Quran Khawani and ‘Dua’ will be offered after Asr prayers. Family has requested the deceased’s relatives, friends and collegues to kindly attend the dua.

