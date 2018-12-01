PPP Foundation Day

LALAMUSA: PPP leaders and activists Friday cut a cake on the occasion of 51st Foundation Day of the party.

Special prayers were offered for martyrs of the party. PPP district president Chaudhry Zia Mohiuddin, Chairman Municipal Committee Lalamusa Chaudhry Nadeem Asghar Kaira, Sheikh Tariq Mehmood (Norway) and other office-bearers addressed a ceremony at Tauqir Shaheed Hall and paid rich tributes to the PPP leadership for their struggle against dictators. They also criticised the policies of the present government.