Ikhtiar Baig receives Gusi peace award

KARACHI : Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Hon. Consul General of Yemen and Director World Federation of Consuls received Gusi Peace Prize International 2018 at a ceremony at the Philippines International Convention Centre, Manila.

The Gusi Peace Prize is one the most prestigious awards to recognize the excellence of individuals worldwide who are brilliant exemplars of society in the field of: academia, scientific research, medicine, journalism, philanthropy, economics, politics & diplomacy. The Gusi Peace Prize 2018 laureates are from Argentina, Columbia, Germany, India, USA, Philippines, Turkey, South Africa, Malaysia, Poland and Pakistan. Ambassador Barry Gusi, Chairman Gusi Peace Prize Foundation visited Pakistan in March 2018 to officially announce the nomination of Dr. Baig on the recommendation of Aykut Eken President World Federation of Consuls (FICAC) Brussels. Baig is the first Pakistani to receive this award. The ceremony was attended by over 6000 persons including minister, senators, senior diplomats, foreign dignitaries, international media and elite of the city. The function was also attended by Ambassador of Pakistan to Philippines, H.E. Dr. Aman Rashid, and Michael Noble, Director Noble Peace Prize International.